Unveiling India's First Digital Gamers' Wedding Extravaganza

In a remarkable fusion of gaming and culture, KRAFTON India introduces a unique digital wedding campaign via its popular game BGMI, transforming the digital union of a couple into a broader cultural celebration.

The virtual event celebrates Tanupreet and Jaspreet, known in-game as OnFire X Hades and OnFire X Veronica. Their journey from a spontaneous in-game session to real-life matrimony is being celebrated across multiple platforms, engaging India's gaming and entertainment communities.

The festivities include upmarket influences with designer Ritu Beri crafting game-themed couture for the couple and Benny Dayal headlining the Sangeet ceremony. Further star power is added with creators like Tanmay Bhat and Olympian Neeraj Chopra joining in, marking a fusion of modern storytelling and gaming culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)