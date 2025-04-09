Left Menu

Unveiling India's First Digital Gamers' Wedding Extravaganza

KRAFTON India is hosting a groundbreaking digital wedding event on BGMI, where in-game and real-life couple Tanupreet and Jaspreet celebrate their union. A blend of fashion, music, and gaming, the event features designer Ritu Beri and singer Benny Dayal, emphasizing gaming's cultural impact in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable fusion of gaming and culture, KRAFTON India introduces a unique digital wedding campaign via its popular game BGMI, transforming the digital union of a couple into a broader cultural celebration.

The virtual event celebrates Tanupreet and Jaspreet, known in-game as OnFire X Hades and OnFire X Veronica. Their journey from a spontaneous in-game session to real-life matrimony is being celebrated across multiple platforms, engaging India's gaming and entertainment communities.

The festivities include upmarket influences with designer Ritu Beri crafting game-themed couture for the couple and Benny Dayal headlining the Sangeet ceremony. Further star power is added with creators like Tanmay Bhat and Olympian Neeraj Chopra joining in, marking a fusion of modern storytelling and gaming culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

