UP's Jainism Connection: CM Yogi Emphasizes Spiritual Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the state's historical ties to Jain heritage during World Navkar Mahamantra Day. Highlighting the birthplace of Jain Tirthankaras in Ayodhya and Kashi, he encouraged embracing Jain teachings of non-violence and compassion. The global event aimed to promote peace and welfare through Jain values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 12:37 IST

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, drew attention on Wednesday to the state's rich Jain heritage while encouraging the incorporation of Jain teachings into daily life. His remarks came during a grand celebration of World Navkar Mahamantra Day at the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Gomti Nagar.

Throughout his address, CM Yogi highlighted Ayodhya's historical significance as the birthplace of five Jain Tirthankaras and emphasized the spiritual and cultural importance of the region. The event, orchestrated by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), promoted peace, positive energy, and global welfare through the Navkar Mantra.

Additionally, Yogi Adityanath shared resolutions proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the Navkar Mantra more practical. Asserting the universal relevance of Jainism, he urged people to embrace the values of non-violence and compassion taught by the 24 Tirthankaras, whose lives were dedicated to humanity's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

