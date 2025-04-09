Left Menu

Ekta Kapoor Revives Iconic Show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Producer Ekta Kapoor plans to remake her classic TV soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', hinting at Smriti Irani's possible return. The show, running from 2000 to 2008, was a major hit. Kapoor hopes the remake will reach over 2000 episodes, maintaining its nostalgic essence and authenticity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Famed producer Ekta Kapoor has announced the return of her legendary television soap, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', with possible participation from its original star, Smriti Irani, now a politician. The series, which was a trailblazer in Indian family dramas, originally spanned 1,833 episodes from 2000 to 2008.

Ekta Kapoor aims to reach a landmark 2000 episodes with the remake of the show, which plays a significant role in her career. Despite conflicts with major corporate entities previously cutting short its original run, Kapoor intends to revive 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' with the same authentic narrative style loved by its audience.

Addressing the changing landscape of media content, the producer underscores the importance of authenticity, nostalgia, and passionate storytelling. Kapoor also commented on the fluctuating success of Hindi films, attributing previous box office slumps to cyclical patterns, and anticipates a resurgence in unique storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

