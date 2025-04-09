From Assassin to Pastor: The Remarkable Journey of Kim Shin-jo

Kim Shin-jo, the ex-North Korean commando known for his failed 1968 assassination attempt on South Korean President Park Chung-hee, passed away at 82. He became a pastor after defecting to South Korea, where his life marked a dramatic transformation.

As part of a 31-member team, Kim slipped through the fortified border into South Korea, targeting the authoritarian leader Park Chung-hee. The mission ended in tragedy, with Kim as the sole survivor captured. The infiltration, which resulted in the deaths of about 30 South Koreans, intensified Cold War tensions in the region.

After renouncing communism, Kim toured South Korea speaking against North Korean ideologies. Ordained in 1997, his story later revealed a complex mix of political influence and personal evolution, reflecting broader historical narratives between the Koreas.

