Left Menu

From Assassin to Pastor: The Remarkable Journey of Kim Shin-jo

Kim Shin-jo, an ex-North Korean commando who attempted to assassinate South Korea's President in 1968, passed away at 82. Captured during the failed mission, he later embraced a new life in South Korea as a pastor and publicly disavowed communism, contributing to anti-North Korean sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:30 IST
From Assassin to Pastor: The Remarkable Journey of Kim Shin-jo
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Kim Shin-jo, the ex-North Korean commando known for his failed 1968 assassination attempt on South Korean President Park Chung-hee, passed away at 82. He became a pastor after defecting to South Korea, where his life marked a dramatic transformation.

As part of a 31-member team, Kim slipped through the fortified border into South Korea, targeting the authoritarian leader Park Chung-hee. The mission ended in tragedy, with Kim as the sole survivor captured. The infiltration, which resulted in the deaths of about 30 South Koreans, intensified Cold War tensions in the region.

After renouncing communism, Kim toured South Korea speaking against North Korean ideologies. Ordained in 1997, his story later revealed a complex mix of political influence and personal evolution, reflecting broader historical narratives between the Koreas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025