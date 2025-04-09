Spectacular 'Mahanatya' Celebrates Emperor Vikramaditya
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend 'Mahanatya', a cultural production on the life of Emperor Vikramaditya, staged at Madhavdas Park, Red Fort. This theatrical presentation celebrates the emperor's legacy, showcasing his bravery, sense of justice, and support for arts and learning. Several prominent leaders will attend.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to witness 'Mahanatya', a cultural extravaganza that chronicles the legendary life of Emperor Vikramaditya. This event will be held at Madhavdas Park, near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, bringing to light the emperor's remarkable contributions to the arts and society.
The grand theatrical presentation pays homage to Samrat Vikramaditya, an illustrious ruler of Ujjain. Renowned for his courage, dedication to justice, and patronage of arts and learning, the emperor's story is set to captivate audiences, echoing his timeless legacy through an intricate performance.
Distinguished guests, including Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Gajendra Shakhawat, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, are expected to attend, ensuring a star-studded event celebrating cultural heritage.
