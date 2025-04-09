Spectacular 'Mahanatya' Celebrates Emperor Vikramaditya

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to witness 'Mahanatya', a cultural extravaganza that chronicles the legendary life of Emperor Vikramaditya. This event will be held at Madhavdas Park, near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, bringing to light the emperor's remarkable contributions to the arts and society.

The grand theatrical presentation pays homage to Samrat Vikramaditya, an illustrious ruler of Ujjain. Renowned for his courage, dedication to justice, and patronage of arts and learning, the emperor's story is set to captivate audiences, echoing his timeless legacy through an intricate performance.

Distinguished guests, including Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Gajendra Shakhawat, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, are expected to attend, ensuring a star-studded event celebrating cultural heritage.

