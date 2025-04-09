Left Menu

Spectacular 'Mahanatya' Celebrates Emperor Vikramaditya

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend 'Mahanatya', a cultural production on the life of Emperor Vikramaditya, staged at Madhavdas Park, Red Fort. This theatrical presentation celebrates the emperor's legacy, showcasing his bravery, sense of justice, and support for arts and learning. Several prominent leaders will attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:36 IST
Spectacular 'Mahanatya' Celebrates Emperor Vikramaditya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to witness 'Mahanatya', a cultural extravaganza that chronicles the legendary life of Emperor Vikramaditya. This event will be held at Madhavdas Park, near the historic Red Fort in Delhi, bringing to light the emperor's remarkable contributions to the arts and society.

The grand theatrical presentation pays homage to Samrat Vikramaditya, an illustrious ruler of Ujjain. Renowned for his courage, dedication to justice, and patronage of arts and learning, the emperor's story is set to captivate audiences, echoing his timeless legacy through an intricate performance.

Distinguished guests, including Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Gajendra Shakhawat, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, are expected to attend, ensuring a star-studded event celebrating cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025