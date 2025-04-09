Left Menu

Navkar Mantra: More Than a Religion, a Cultural Paradigm

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde described Jainism as a culture rather than a religion. Speaking on World Navkar Mantra Day, he emphasized the mantra's value in promoting world welfare and peace. He highlighted the mantra’s role in Indian philosophy and the teachings of Tirthankaras on non-violence and a life of penance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:30 IST
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde declared Jainism as more of a cultural entity rather than a religion. Addressing World Navkar Mantra Day attendees, he praised the Navkar Mantra for its influence on world welfare and its roots in meditation.

Bagde mentioned that the mantra highlights India's spiritual tradition of world peace and resonates with ancient Indian philosophies. He noted that the mantra's use involves sacred pronouncements aimed at spreading positive energy and eliminating negativity.

Discussing Tirthankaras' contributions, Bagde emphasized their teachings on living a life of non-violence and penance. He urged for wider dissemination of the Indian belief in 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin' to spread prosperity and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

