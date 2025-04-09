Navkar Mantra: More Than a Religion, a Cultural Paradigm

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde declared Jainism as more of a cultural entity rather than a religion. Addressing World Navkar Mantra Day attendees, he praised the Navkar Mantra for its influence on world welfare and its roots in meditation.

Bagde mentioned that the mantra highlights India's spiritual tradition of world peace and resonates with ancient Indian philosophies. He noted that the mantra's use involves sacred pronouncements aimed at spreading positive energy and eliminating negativity.

Discussing Tirthankaras' contributions, Bagde emphasized their teachings on living a life of non-violence and penance. He urged for wider dissemination of the Indian belief in 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin' to spread prosperity and happiness.

