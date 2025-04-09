Left Menu

Explore Northeast India: Embark on IRCTC's 'North East Discovery' Tour

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launches the 'North East Discovery' tour aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, starting April 22, 2025. Covering scenic spots and cultural landmarks in Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, the 15-day journey offers tourists an immersive experience of Northeast India's natural and cultural beauty.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the launch of its latest venture, the 'North East Discovery' tour. Starting April 22, 2025, the much-anticipated journey will be aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, departing from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station.

This 15-day itinerary boasts visits to renowned religious, adventurous, and wildlife locations across the northeastern states. Key destinations include Sivasagar in Assam, Udaipur in Tripura, Kohima in Nagaland, and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya. The comprehensive 5800 km journey promises a rich blend of culture, nature, and history.

Priced competitively with a range of accommodation options, from Rs 1,67,845 in AC I to Rs 1,16,905 in AC III, the all-inclusive package caters to diverse tourist profiles. With stops at iconic locations like the Kamakhya Temple and Kaziranga National Park, travelers are in for an unforgettable exploration of India's enchanting northeastern terrain.

