Left Menu

Revived Traditions: India Becomes More Bharat

Indian traditions and cultural practices, long overlooked, are witnessing a revival, with languages gaining classical status and cultural campaigns expanding. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlights this transformation on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, emphasizing India's renewed sense of identity and cultural awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:05 IST
Revived Traditions: India Becomes More Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 75th anniversary of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced a cultural renaissance in India. Long-neglected traditions and practices are being revitalized, reflecting a nation that is increasingly embracing its identity as 'Bharat.'

Jaishankar highlighted the shift towards a more confident and authentic expression of India's cultural and civilizational heritage. He noted significant developments, including the recognition of more languages as classical and an increased momentum for traditional practices such as yoga and Ayurveda.

This resurgence is visible in campaigns like 'One District, One Product,' and new government support for the Vishwakarma community. Jaishankar asserted that the ICCR plays a pivotal role in promoting India's cultural narrative globally, aligning with a broader national agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025