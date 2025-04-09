Revived Traditions: India Becomes More Bharat

At the 75th anniversary of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced a cultural renaissance in India. Long-neglected traditions and practices are being revitalized, reflecting a nation that is increasingly embracing its identity as 'Bharat.'

Jaishankar highlighted the shift towards a more confident and authentic expression of India's cultural and civilizational heritage. He noted significant developments, including the recognition of more languages as classical and an increased momentum for traditional practices such as yoga and Ayurveda.

This resurgence is visible in campaigns like 'One District, One Product,' and new government support for the Vishwakarma community. Jaishankar asserted that the ICCR plays a pivotal role in promoting India's cultural narrative globally, aligning with a broader national agenda.

