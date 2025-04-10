Left Menu

Royal Reunion: King Charles and Queen Camilla's Vatican Visit

Pope Francis met King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Vatican during their state visit to Italy, marking their 20th wedding anniversary. This private meeting, delayed by Francis's illness, included gift exchanges and discussions about future visits. Charles also addressed the Italian parliament, emphasizing UK-Italy ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-04-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 01:56 IST
Royal Reunion: King Charles and Queen Camilla's Vatican Visit
Pope Francis welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the Vatican on Wednesday during their state visit to Italy. The private meeting was a highlight of the royal couple's four-day trip, coinciding with their 20th wedding anniversary.

This meeting marked the first audience between the pope and the British monarch since Francis's recovery from life-threatening double pneumonia. The visit, postponed due to health issues, was a significant gesture of diplomacy and mutual respect between the Vatican and the British Crown.

Earlier that day, King Charles delivered a historic speech to the Italian parliament, emphasizing the necessity for strong UK-Italy ties amid global challenges. He also addressed pressing issues, including climate change, and highlighted the importance of unity and shared values in Europe.

