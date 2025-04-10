Royal Reunion: King Charles and Queen Camilla's Vatican Visit

Pope Francis welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the Vatican on Wednesday during their state visit to Italy. The private meeting was a highlight of the royal couple's four-day trip, coinciding with their 20th wedding anniversary.

This meeting marked the first audience between the pope and the British monarch since Francis's recovery from life-threatening double pneumonia. The visit, postponed due to health issues, was a significant gesture of diplomacy and mutual respect between the Vatican and the British Crown.

Earlier that day, King Charles delivered a historic speech to the Italian parliament, emphasizing the necessity for strong UK-Italy ties amid global challenges. He also addressed pressing issues, including climate change, and highlighted the importance of unity and shared values in Europe.

