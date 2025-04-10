From Assassin to Pastor: The Remarkable Journey of Kim Shin-jo

Kim Shin-jo, a former elite North Korean commando, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 82. Known for his role in a failed assassination plot against South Korean President Park Chung-hee in 1968, Kim eventually found redemption in the southern nation, becoming a respected pastor.

Kim, who died of natural causes after spending two months in a nursing home, leaves behind a wife, a son, and a daughter. His death marks the end of a life filled with extraordinary transformation—from militant aggressor to a voice of peace and reconciliation.

In 1968, Kim was part of a team of 31 North Korean commandos who penetrated the heavily fortified border between the Koreas, targeting Park's presidential palace. After intense battles, Kim was the only attacker captured alive. His subsequent conversion to a spiritual life and advocacy against communism offer a unique perspective on the Cold War era tensions between North and South Korea.

