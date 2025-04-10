Fear to Freedom: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Evolving Film Choices

Fatima Sana Shaikh, renowned for her roles in ''Dangal'' and ''Ludo,'' revealed how her selection of film roles has transitioned from fear to instinct. Initially choosing projects out of apprehension, Shaikh now embraces exploration, undaunted by potential failures in the pursuit of growth.

Anticipating a diverse lineup of romantic dramas, Shaikh is eager to make her OTT debut with Applause Entertainment. Expressing a craving for light-hearted romance amid the proliferation of dark genres, she emphasizes her shift towards narratives that resonate with universal desires for love and connection.

Collaborating again with director Anurag Basu for "Metro... In Dino", a follow-up to ''Life in a… Metro,'' Shaikh cherishes the well-crafted characters. Her upcoming projects, "Aap Jaisa Koi" and "Ul Jalool Ishq", showcase an enriching experience with co-stars, while her debut series "Nyaya" sees her tackle complex themes as a cop.

(With inputs from agencies.)