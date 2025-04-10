Left Menu

Fear to Freedom: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Evolving Film Choices

Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on her evolving approach to selecting film roles, transitioning from fear-driven decisions to those fueled by instinct. With an exciting slate of romantic dramas and her OTT debut, she discusses her work dynamics with notable directors and co-actors, and her passion for versatile storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:00 IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh, renowned for her roles in ''Dangal'' and ''Ludo,'' revealed how her selection of film roles has transitioned from fear to instinct. Initially choosing projects out of apprehension, Shaikh now embraces exploration, undaunted by potential failures in the pursuit of growth.

Anticipating a diverse lineup of romantic dramas, Shaikh is eager to make her OTT debut with Applause Entertainment. Expressing a craving for light-hearted romance amid the proliferation of dark genres, she emphasizes her shift towards narratives that resonate with universal desires for love and connection.

Collaborating again with director Anurag Basu for "Metro... In Dino", a follow-up to ''Life in a… Metro,'' Shaikh cherishes the well-crafted characters. Her upcoming projects, "Aap Jaisa Koi" and "Ul Jalool Ishq", showcase an enriching experience with co-stars, while her debut series "Nyaya" sees her tackle complex themes as a cop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

