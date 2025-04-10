Cultural Confluence: Celebrating India's Diverse Traditions at Madhavpur Fair

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd) KT Parnaik actively participated in the Madhavpur Fair, an annual cultural festival in Madhavpur Ghed, Gujarat. The event, celebrated on Tuesday, marks the divine wedding of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, emphasizing the cultural bond between Gujarat and the Northeastern states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

During his five-day visit, Parnaik, at the invitation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, acknowledged the fair as a testament to India's diverse spiritual legacy. The occasion, under the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' programme, promotes national unity by spotlighting the traditions of Gujarat alongside those of the Northeast.

The Governor lauded Gujarat's government for advancing regional art and fostering inter-state cultural ties. The Madhavpur Fair not only furthers artistic collaboration but also contributes to tourism and acts as a platform for indigenous crafts. Parnaik also offered insights into the Malinithan Mela in Arunachal Pradesh, promoting cultural exchange with a book presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)