Angel Yeast's Humanitarian Leap: Aiding Myanmar Earthquake Victims

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., responding swiftly to Myanmar's 7.9-magnitude earthquake, has deployed emergency relief supplies, reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility. The quake devastated infrastructure, resulting in significant casualties. Angel Yeast continues to encourage global support for recovery, embodying their mission of global welfare and sustainable innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yangon | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. has swiftly mobilized emergency relief resources following Myanmar's devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake. Coordinated through the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce, their efforts focus on getting critical supplies to affected communities, emphasizing the company's dedication to global social accountability.

The earthquake, which struck Mandalay on March 28, resulted in severe infrastructure damage and tragic loss of life, with 3,645 reported fatalities and 5,017 injuries. The impact has triggered a global call for emergency aid from the United Nations as survivors face dire needs.

Angel Yeast advocates for broad societal involvement in Myanmar's crisis recovery, urging ongoing aid efforts to those affected. Their strategic vision integrates robust humanitarian support, and the company reassures its continuous readiness to aid the reconstruction and recovery processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

