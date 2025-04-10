Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. has swiftly mobilized emergency relief resources following Myanmar's devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake. Coordinated through the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce, their efforts focus on getting critical supplies to affected communities, emphasizing the company's dedication to global social accountability.

The earthquake, which struck Mandalay on March 28, resulted in severe infrastructure damage and tragic loss of life, with 3,645 reported fatalities and 5,017 injuries. The impact has triggered a global call for emergency aid from the United Nations as survivors face dire needs.

Angel Yeast advocates for broad societal involvement in Myanmar's crisis recovery, urging ongoing aid efforts to those affected. Their strategic vision integrates robust humanitarian support, and the company reassures its continuous readiness to aid the reconstruction and recovery processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)