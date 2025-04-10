From K-Pop Dreams to Dire Wolves: This Week's Highlights
This week, Reuters journalists shed light on fascinating stories from around the globe. Highlights include China's K-pop fans living like idols, a potential resurrection of dire wolves, and inspiring roles by Viola Davis. These captivating narratives bring global issues and cultural trends to the forefront.
This week, Reuters reporters bring a variety of engaging stories from across the world. Among the standout features is a look into the lives of K-pop fans in China who emulate their idols for a day, showcasing the cultural contagion from South Korea.
In a groundbreaking scientific exploration, neuroscientists have mapped a mouse's brain, possibly offering new understanding of the human brain's mysteries. Meanwhile, in a daring step forward, a U.S. company attempts to revive the extinct dire wolf species, sparking ethical debate and technological wonder.
On the cultural front, Viola Davis portrays the U.S. president in the film 'G20', a role inspired by her early admiration for strong TV characters. Amidst these stories, the works of renowned artist David Hockney take center stage in Paris, spotlighting his prolific career at the Fondation Louis Vuitton.
