Star-Studded Showdown: Cannes 2025 Unveils Exciting Lineup

The 78th Cannes Film Festival promises a thrilling competition with new films from celebrated directors. On Thursday, organizers revealed a selection brimming with acclaimed filmmakers vying for the prestigious Palme d'Or.

After a successful 2024 showing, Cannes returns in 2025 with entries such as Ari Aster's "Eddington," a Western set during a pandemic, and Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme," featuring a star-studded cast. Meanwhile, Richard Linklater introduces his French-language film, "Nouvelle Vague," delving into the French New Wave era.

Julia Ducournau and Joachim Trier are set to make their return alongside other Cannes veterans, while Scarlett Johansson makes her directorial debut with "Eleanor the Great" outside the competition. Anticipation builds as Robert De Niro is honored with a special award, and Juliette Binoche leads the jury to select this year's coveted Palme d'Or.

