Gigi Hadid and Daughter's Medieval Adventure: A Day of Fun and Feasting

Supermodel Gigi Hadid enjoyed a memorable outing with her daughter Khai at Medieval Times, New Jersey. The experience included jousting tournaments and hands-on eating, much to young Khai's delight. Hadid, who is currently seeing Bradley Cooper, often shares cherished moments with her daughter, reflecting their close bond and love.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:32 IST
Gigi Hadid with daughter Khai (Image source: instagram/gigihadid). Image Credit: ANI
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has shared a delightful experience she had with her 4-year-old daughter, Khai, during their visit to Medieval Times in New Jersey. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Hadid remarked, 'That was our first experience there. Khai got very into it. You can make kids a hundred different things in a week, and when we get there, why is her favorite chicken the one at Medieval Times? She ate so much chicken,' as reported by E! Online.

The unique event featured jousting tournaments and medieval-inspired meals served without utensils, requiring guests to eat with their hands. 'She went princess vibes, and I'm like the princess' keeper of hand sanitizer, wipes, and crayons,' Hadid explained, sharing an adorable photo of Khai in princess attire. Despite initial concerns about the potential fear factor associated with swords and jousting, Hadid reported her daughter was unfazed. 'She was not nervous, by the way. She was rocking on,' she added, as per E! Online reports.

This outing is just one of many shared moments between Hadid and Khai. Earlier in the year, Hadid, now romantically linked with actor Bradley Cooper, posted a series of photos from late 2024 with her daughter. Reflecting on those times, she wrote, 'Some stuff I meant to share from end of '24, but got the flu at the top of the year. Anywayssss, feeling very blessed always. Sending you love wherever you are,' E! Online reported, highlighting her joy in motherhood and life's simple pleasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

