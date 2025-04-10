AFRA World Fashion Confluence 2025: Redefining Global Fashion

In Dubai, the AFRA World Fashion Confluence 2025 is set to redefine the luxury fashion landscape. Spearheaded by Niti Gupta, a seasoned curator with over 20 years in the industry, the event unites leading Indian designers and global creatives in a celebratory showcase of creativity and luxury. Scheduled from April 23, this four-day event features a glittering runway show, a diverse exhibition, and insightful conferences—all under the same meticulously curated roof. Esteemed designers like Rina Dhaka headline the event, which promises to be a pivotal moment in cross-cultural fashion collaborations.

The AFRA World, a pioneering platform delivering international exposure to Indian designers, will host its sixth edition at Dubai's iconic Mandarin Oriental. Gupta's initiative shines a spotlight on emerging talents, helping them make strides into international markets while sharing India's rich crafts and unique designs with a wider global audience.

This confluence is about more than just fashion per se; it's a cultural exchange that empowers designers to meet, network, and learn from each other, effectively transforming global perceptions of Indian fashion. The event meticulously curates a luxury experience, blending showcases, networking, and panel discussions to create a culturally significant impact within the global fashion arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)