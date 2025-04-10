Left Menu

AFRA World Fashion Confluence 2025: Redefining Global Fashion

The AFRA World Fashion Confluence 2025 is a transformative fashion event in Dubai, curated by Niti Gupta. It offers Indian designers a global platform through runway shows, exhibitions and conferences. The event aims to elevate emerging talents in the luxury fashion sector over four exhilarating days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:59 IST
AFRA World Fashion Confluence 2025: Redefining Global Fashion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In Dubai, the AFRA World Fashion Confluence 2025 is set to redefine the luxury fashion landscape. Spearheaded by Niti Gupta, a seasoned curator with over 20 years in the industry, the event unites leading Indian designers and global creatives in a celebratory showcase of creativity and luxury. Scheduled from April 23, this four-day event features a glittering runway show, a diverse exhibition, and insightful conferences—all under the same meticulously curated roof. Esteemed designers like Rina Dhaka headline the event, which promises to be a pivotal moment in cross-cultural fashion collaborations.

The AFRA World, a pioneering platform delivering international exposure to Indian designers, will host its sixth edition at Dubai's iconic Mandarin Oriental. Gupta's initiative shines a spotlight on emerging talents, helping them make strides into international markets while sharing India's rich crafts and unique designs with a wider global audience.

This confluence is about more than just fashion per se; it's a cultural exchange that empowers designers to meet, network, and learn from each other, effectively transforming global perceptions of Indian fashion. The event meticulously curates a luxury experience, blending showcases, networking, and panel discussions to create a culturally significant impact within the global fashion arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025