Presidential Plates: A Feast of White House History

The White House Historical Association revealed its latest Christmas ornament, celebrating the historic tradition of culinary diplomacy at state dinners. This year's design, featuring china plates from Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton's administrations, marks over 150 years of this diplomatic tradition, renowned for fostering international alliances.

The ornament sometimes highlights critical White House anniversaries, as noted by the association's president, Stewart McLaurin. Next year's ornament will commemorate America's 250th birthday. Currently, the ornament underscores the importance of state dinners, initiated by President Ulysses Grant's dinner for King David Kalakaua in 1874.

State dinners have evolved into significant diplomatic events, McLaurin explained, offering U.S. presidents a chance to solidify relationships with global heads of state. The White House Historical Association, founded by Jacqueline Kennedy, funds such commemorative artifacts through private donations and merchandise sales.

