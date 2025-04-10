China Strikes Back: Hollywood Films Face New Import Restrictions

In a significant move against U.S. trade policies, China has announced restrictions on the importation of Hollywood films. This decision, a counter to President Donald Trump's heightened tariffs on Chinese goods, has stirred reactions but is expected to have limited economic impact.

China's National Film Administration cited the charging tariffs and the declining demand for American films as reasons for the import cutback. The shift reflects a growing preference for domestically produced films that have been outperforming Hollywood movies in recent box office results.

Analysts highlight that while Hollywood studios once banked on China's massive market to enhance their global box office receipts, the current market climate sees under 5% of box office revenue from American films. The impact of the restrictions remains to be seen as the competition from China's local film industry continues to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)