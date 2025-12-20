'Dhurandhar' Smashes Rs 500 Crore Milestone at Box Office

In a remarkable achievement, Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', with Ranveer Singh leading the cast, has broken past the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office, the filmmakers announced.

The film, released on December 5, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. It dramatizes covert intelligence missions against the backdrop of significant historical incidents, including the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The production team shared this box office triumph via an Instagram post, celebrating a total collection of Rs 503.20 crore nett. Produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar for B62 Studios, in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios, 'Dhurandhar' continues to energize cinemas worldwide.

