'Dhurandhar' Smashes Rs 500 Crore Milestone at Box Office
Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar', starring Ranveer Singh, has surpassed Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. Released on December 5, it features events like the Kandahar hijack and 26/11 attacks. Produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, the film has collected Rs 503.20 crore nett.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable achievement, Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', with Ranveer Singh leading the cast, has broken past the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office, the filmmakers announced.
The film, released on December 5, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. It dramatizes covert intelligence missions against the backdrop of significant historical incidents, including the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The production team shared this box office triumph via an Instagram post, celebrating a total collection of Rs 503.20 crore nett. Produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar for B62 Studios, in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios, 'Dhurandhar' continues to energize cinemas worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhurandhar
- Ranveer Singh
- Aditya Dhar
- box office
- bollywood
- 500 crore
- Jio Studios
- film
- cinema
- hits
ALSO READ
Bollywood Stars Invest in QWEEN, A Brand Revolutionizing Jewellery for Indian Women
Salman Khan: The Sultan of Bollywood – A Celebration of Legend and Legacy
Bollywood's Newest Chapter: Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak Expect Their First Child
Nick Jonas Dances to Dhurandhar's Hit Track: A Bollywood Surprise
YouTuber's Luxury Lifestyle Under Scrutiny in Bollywood-like Betting Scandal