'Dhurandhar' Smashes Rs 500 Crore Milestone at Box Office

Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar', starring Ranveer Singh, has surpassed Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. Released on December 5, it features events like the Kandahar hijack and 26/11 attacks. Produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, the film has collected Rs 503.20 crore nett.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable achievement, Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', with Ranveer Singh leading the cast, has broken past the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office, the filmmakers announced.

The film, released on December 5, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. It dramatizes covert intelligence missions against the backdrop of significant historical incidents, including the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The production team shared this box office triumph via an Instagram post, celebrating a total collection of Rs 503.20 crore nett. Produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar for B62 Studios, in collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios, 'Dhurandhar' continues to energize cinemas worldwide.

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

