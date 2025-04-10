Left Menu

Tragedy and Mourning: The Collapse at Jet Set Nightclub

Mass memorials are underway for those who died when a cement roof collapsed at Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic. With the death toll at 221, mourners gathered to remember musician Rubby Perez and others. Meanwhile, the search for more bodies continues amidst profound grief and unanswered questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A somber atmosphere enveloped Santo Domingo's National Theatre as mourners gathered to honor the lives lost in the tragic roof collapse at Jet Set nightclub. Among those being remembered is merengue star Rubby Perez, who was performing during the disaster. The incident has claimed 221 lives so far.

Authorities, led by President Luis Abinader, pledged their presence at the theatre to stand by the grieving families. As recordings of Perez playing echoed through the building, notable figures like musician Juan Luis Guerra came forward to pay their respects amidst a sea of mourners clad in black and white.

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue, with emergency crews relentlessly searching for victims and survivors among the debris. Yet, the cause of the collapse remains unclear, prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

