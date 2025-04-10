Chiranjeevi Announces Son's Safe Return from Singapore

Actor Chiranjeevi revealed on Thursday that his nephew, Mark Shankar, has safely returned home following a fire accident in Singapore. Mark, who is the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, had sustained burn injuries during the incident.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture of Pawan Kalyan on social media, expressing his gratitude for Mark's recovery. 'Our son Shankar has come home and still has some recovery ahead, but with the grace and mercy of our family deity Anjaneya Swamy, he will return to normal very soon, in full health,' he posted on 'X'.

Following the accident, which occurred during a summer camp, Pawan Kalyan rushed to Singapore to be by his son's side. Mark was born to Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva on October 10, 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)