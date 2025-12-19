Left Menu

Sri Lanka's $1.6 Billion Pledge for Cyclone Recovery

Sri Lanka's parliament has approved a fund of 500 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) for 2026 to support the reconstruction of infrastructure and compensate families affected by Cyclone Ditwah. The cyclone, which struck in late November, resulted in 643 fatalities and impacted 10% of the population.

In a significant move to address the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, Sri Lanka's parliament has sanctioned a 500 billion rupee ($1.6 billion) fund dedicated to reconstruction and compensation efforts. The finance ministry revealed this development on Friday, earmarking the funds for implementation in 2026.

The devastating cyclone, which hit in late November, claimed the lives of 643 individuals and affected roughly 10% of Sri Lanka's 22 million inhabitants. The natural disaster left a trail of destruction, with initial estimates indicating damage to over 100,000 homes and vital infrastructure.

The extensive damage includes critical facilities such as roads, bridges, and railways, underscoring the urgent need for the allocated emergency relief. The conversion rate stands at $1 equating to 309.5000 Sri Lankan rupees.

