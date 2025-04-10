Orlando Bloom Reflects on 'The Lord of the Rings' Journey: A Surreal Experience

Actor Orlando Bloom recently opened up about his exhilarating experience working on the iconic 'The Lord of the Rings' film trilogy. Speaking at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C., Bloom recalled feeling an incredible sense of awe and disbelief as a young actor fresh out of drama school, surrounded by legendary figures in the industry.

Bloom, who was just 20 when filming began, described the excitement and naivety that came with his first major movie role. He reflected on the anticipation and endless possibilities that lay before him, feelings he wishes he could share with others, acknowledging that none of the cast realized the monumental impact the films would have.

Joined by co-stars Liv Tyler, Sean Astin, and Jonathan Rhys-Davies, the panel discussed the immense pressure and responsibility they felt during production. Tyler admitted to feeling anxious even now when discussing her role as Arwen, a character who was beautifully enigmatic in the books. Despite the initial challenges, 'The Lord of the Rings' went on to gross an astonishing 2.9 billion dollars globally.

