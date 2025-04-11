Oscars Introduce Historic Award for Stunt Artistry

The film academy announced the introduction of a groundbreaking award to honor stunt design, starting with the 100th Academy Awards in 2027.

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang emphasized the importance of stunts in filmmaking, celebrating the creativity and technical expertise of these artists.

The move follows advocacy by industry figures like director David Leitch, highlighting the invaluable role of stunt professionals. A prize for casting achievement was also introduced, with details on live broadcast inclusion still pending.

