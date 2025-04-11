Oscars Introduce Historic Award for Stunt Artistry
The Academy Awards will introduce a new category for stunt design, recognizing the artistry and technical prowess involved in filmmaking stunts. This award will debut at the 100th Oscars in 2027, acknowledging the long-standing contributions of stunt professionals to cinema.
The film academy announced the introduction of a groundbreaking award to honor stunt design, starting with the 100th Academy Awards in 2027.
In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang emphasized the importance of stunts in filmmaking, celebrating the creativity and technical expertise of these artists.
The move follows advocacy by industry figures like director David Leitch, highlighting the invaluable role of stunt professionals. A prize for casting achievement was also introduced, with details on live broadcast inclusion still pending.
