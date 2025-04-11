Left Menu

Tragic Fate of Hungarian Tourist: A Journey to Meghalaya's Root Bridges Ends in Mystery

The body of Hungarian tourist Zolt Puskas was found in Meghalaya after missing for two weeks. He was en route to the famous double-decker root bridge at Nongriat. A search was launched after a missing person's report. His decomposed body was discovered in a forest, sparking a probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 11-04-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 09:36 IST
The decomposed body of Hungarian tourist Zolt Puskas, who vanished nearly two weeks ago, was discovered in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police revealed on Friday.

Puskas was headed toward the renowned double-decker root bridge at Nongriat when he disappeared. He had checked into a hotel in Shillong on March 29 and checked out the same morning before proceeding to Sohra by taxi. The taxi dropped him off at Mawsahew village, after which he trekked alone toward Nongriat.

The Hungarian Embassy filed a missing complaint on March 29, prompting an FIR and a search operation involving police and local villagers. On Thursday, his body was found in Ramdait, a remote forest area. Police speculate he might have slipped and fallen. An investigation is underway to uncover more details surrounding his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

