Mourning a Multifaceted Man: The Legacy of Sooranad Rajasekharan

Senior Congress leader Sooranad Rajasekharan has passed away at the age of 75, succumbing to cancer at a private hospital. His demise marks the loss of a key political figure in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Esteemed for his organizational skills, Rajasekharan was not only a political stalwart but also known for his roles as a writer and journalist. He had been chosen to receive the Ramachandran Memorial Award, highlighting his prowess in journalism, although he passed away before the ceremony.

The political community mourns his loss, with figures like Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader V D Satheesan paying tribute. Tributes also highlight his infectious smile and his significant contributions to journalism in the Malayalam language.

(With inputs from agencies.)