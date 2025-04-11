Jack Wagner's Comeback: Nick Marone Reignites Drama on 'The Bold & The Beautiful'

Actor Jack Wagner is set to make a much-anticipated return as Nick Marone in the American soap opera 'The Bold & The Beautiful', reports Deadline. Wagner reappeared on the Los Angeles set in April to commence shooting, with his comeback episode slated for broadcast on June 13.

In a dramatic twist, Nick Marone's re-entry is crafted to rekindle sparks with Brooke Logan, depicted by Katherine Kelly Lang. The storyline unfolds with Brooke at a personal impasse, following turbulent moments in her relationship with Ridge Forrester, played by Thorsten Kaye. As per Deadline, Nick's arrival unravels a cascade of emotions and unresolved issues for Brooke.

Nick's charismatic demeanor provides Brooke the solace and stability she's been lacking, rekindling past romance and offering a new path to happiness away from Ridge's shadow. First introduced in 2003, Nick is the son of shipping magnate Massimo Marone and has transitioned from sea captain to business executive at Marone Industries.

The show reflects Nick's dynamic romantic engagements and familial conflicts, significant in shaping the narratives of the Forrester, Logan, and Marone families. He oscillates between being Ridge's rival and ally, yet sustains a pivotal presence in Brooke's life, influential in her decision-making throughout the series.

Though Wagner originally exited the soap in 2012, his return for a special episode marked the show's 35th anniversary in March 2022. Recently, CBS confirmed 'The Bold & The Beautiful' will continue for another three seasons, according to Deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)