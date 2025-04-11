Left Menu

Amy Pietz Joins 'Elle': New Prequel to 'Legally Blonde' Sparks Buzz

Amy Pietz has joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's 'Elle', the prequel to 'Legally Blonde'. She'll play Donna, a high school secretary. The show explores Elle Woods's high school years and stars Lexi Minetree as young Elle. Directed by Jason Moore, filming for the series has begun.

Amy Pietz (Photo: Facebook/@Amy Pietz ). Image Credit: ANI
In a highly anticipated television revival, Amy Pietz, known for her role on 'Caroline in the City', has signed on to join 'Elle', the forthcoming prequel series to 'Legally Blonde', as reported by Deadline. Pietz will take on a recurring role as Donna, the sharp-witted high school secretary.

Joining Pietz is a cast that includes Lexi Minetree, stepping into the limelight as the young Elle Woods, and familiar faces such as June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as Elle's parents, Eva and Wyatt respectively. The story, crafted by Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries, chronicles Elle Woods's formative years in high school.

This series, a collaboration between Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, will be directed by Jason Moore for its opening episodes. Filming is already underway, capturing the elements that contributed to Elle Woods's journey to becoming an iconic character. The 'Legally Blonde' franchise's legacy continues to expand, now offering viewers a glimpse into Elle's earliest adventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

