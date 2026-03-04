Gas Crisis Threatens Shutdown of Morbi's Ceramic Industry Amid Gulf Tensions
The ceramic industry in Morbi, Gujarat, faces a potential shutdown due to disrupted gas supplies from the Gulf amid rising military tensions involving Israel, the US, and Iran. With limited stocks of propane and natural gas, industry leaders warn of looming operational halts, impacting thousands of employees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Morbi | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:04 IST
The ceramic industry in Gujarat's Morbi region is on the brink of a shutdown, amidst disrupted gas supplies from the Gulf due to escalating military tensions involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.
Leaders in the industry have expressed concerns over the impact of the conflict, particularly following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for petroleum transit.
Thousands of jobs hang in the balance, as dwindling stocks of propane and natural gas threaten to halt operations across Morbi's numerous ceramic units.
