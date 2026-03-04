Border Crisis: Tensions Mount Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Amid Escalating Conflict
Residents along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border are contemplating fleeing due to intensified conflict marking a seventh day of heavy shelling. Pakistan defends its airstrikes targeting Taliban support for militant operations; however, the Taliban refutes these claims. Meanwhile, Turkey offers mediation, and casualty figures remain contested amid ongoing skirmishes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:03 IST
Escalating conflict along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has spurred residents living close to the frontline to consider leaving their homes amid a week-long surge in hostility.
Pakistan claims recent airstrikes aimed to dismantle Afghan support for militant groups operating against it, while the Taliban denies backing any militias.
As fighting persists, with Turkey offering mediation, casualty counts vary amid ongoing exchanges of artillery fire. Meanwhile, the situation remains volatile with substantial civilian displacement reported on both sides of the border.
