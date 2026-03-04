Border Crisis: Tensions Mount Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Amid Escalating Conflict

Escalating conflict along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has spurred residents living close to the frontline to consider leaving their homes amid a week-long surge in hostility.

Pakistan claims recent airstrikes aimed to dismantle Afghan support for militant groups operating against it, while the Taliban denies backing any militias.

As fighting persists, with Turkey offering mediation, casualty counts vary amid ongoing exchanges of artillery fire. Meanwhile, the situation remains volatile with substantial civilian displacement reported on both sides of the border.