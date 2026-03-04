Left Menu

Border Crisis: Tensions Mount Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Amid Escalating Conflict

Residents along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border are contemplating fleeing due to intensified conflict marking a seventh day of heavy shelling. Pakistan defends its airstrikes targeting Taliban support for militant operations; however, the Taliban refutes these claims. Meanwhile, Turkey offers mediation, and casualty figures remain contested amid ongoing skirmishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:03 IST
Border Crisis: Tensions Mount Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Amid Escalating Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Escalating conflict along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has spurred residents living close to the frontline to consider leaving their homes amid a week-long surge in hostility.

Pakistan claims recent airstrikes aimed to dismantle Afghan support for militant groups operating against it, while the Taliban denies backing any militias.

As fighting persists, with Turkey offering mediation, casualty counts vary amid ongoing exchanges of artillery fire. Meanwhile, the situation remains volatile with substantial civilian displacement reported on both sides of the border.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Navy Submarine Strikes Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

U.S. Navy Submarine Strikes Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

 United States
2

IIFCL to Fuel Infrastructure Growth with $1.6 Billion Global Fundraising

 India
3
UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

 United Kingdom
4
Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026