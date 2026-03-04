Vijayendra Criticizes Congress on Internal Reservation and Job Vacancies

B Y Vijayendra, the Karnataka BJP president, has voiced strong criticism against the Congress government, urging them to fill job vacancies by considering internal reservations among Scheduled Castes (SCs). He warned that failure to do so could lead to intense agitations from the party.

The state government currently plans to recruit for over 56,000 vacant positions based on an outdated reservation policy due to pending court cases. Vijayendra insists that all vacancies should be filled considering internal reservations, aiming to ensure fairness for oppressed communities.

Criticizing the state's approach to governance, Vijayendra also highlighted various unfulfilled promises and ongoing protests by different community groups, including Anganwadi and ASHA workers. He described the situation as a collapse in law and order and governance in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)