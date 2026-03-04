Left Menu

Russia Bolsters India's Oil Amid Strained Middle East Supply Lines

Russia offers to shift oil supplies to India to mitigate Middle East supply disruptions. With 9.5 million barrels of Russian crude nearby, delivery to India could happen within weeks. Amid supply shocks and geopolitical tensions, India looks to diversify its energy sources and counterbalance U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:01 IST
Russia Bolsters India's Oil Amid Strained Middle East Supply Lines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East, Russia has extended a lifeline to India by diverting its oil supplies to offset potential shortages. According to industry insiders, around 9.5 million barrels of Russian crude oil are poised to arrive in India within weeks, offering critical relief to Indian refiners. These entities are particularly vulnerable, as their current inventories cover only about 25 days of demand.

The supply chain disruption has serious market implications, especially since nearly 40% of India's oil imports traverse the embattled Strait of Hormuz. With recent Iranian attacks following U.S. and Israeli military actions, tensions have elevated the strategic importance of diversifying supply routes. As a result, India is exploring alternative sources, being forced by necessity and ongoing conflicts.

Despite a recent dip in imports from Russia due to U.S. imposed tariffs, India's reliance on Russian crude is set to rise as New Delhi navigates complex foreign policy dynamics. While Russian oil has been discounted since the Ukrainian invasion, tightening markets may see these discounts diminish, marking Russia as a crucial supplier amid a tightening seller's market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

 India
2
UK Supreme Court Denies Spain's Immunity in Renewable Energy Dispute

UK Supreme Court Denies Spain's Immunity in Renewable Energy Dispute

 Global
3
Spain Stands Firm Against U.S. Trade Threats Amid Iran Conflict

Spain Stands Firm Against U.S. Trade Threats Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
4
Escalating Conflict: US-Israel Airstrikes Intensify against Iran

Escalating Conflict: US-Israel Airstrikes Intensify against Iran

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026