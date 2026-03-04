Russia Bolsters India's Oil Amid Strained Middle East Supply Lines

As geopolitical tensions escalate in the Middle East, Russia has extended a lifeline to India by diverting its oil supplies to offset potential shortages. According to industry insiders, around 9.5 million barrels of Russian crude oil are poised to arrive in India within weeks, offering critical relief to Indian refiners. These entities are particularly vulnerable, as their current inventories cover only about 25 days of demand.

The supply chain disruption has serious market implications, especially since nearly 40% of India's oil imports traverse the embattled Strait of Hormuz. With recent Iranian attacks following U.S. and Israeli military actions, tensions have elevated the strategic importance of diversifying supply routes. As a result, India is exploring alternative sources, being forced by necessity and ongoing conflicts.

Despite a recent dip in imports from Russia due to U.S. imposed tariffs, India's reliance on Russian crude is set to rise as New Delhi navigates complex foreign policy dynamics. While Russian oil has been discounted since the Ukrainian invasion, tightening markets may see these discounts diminish, marking Russia as a crucial supplier amid a tightening seller's market.

(With inputs from agencies.)