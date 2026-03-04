Left Menu

NCP Merger Plans Halted After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise

The possibility of a merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party has dissolved following the death of Ajit Pawar, who was leading the talks. Jayant Patil confirmed that the discussions are no longer on the agenda. The factions had aimed to merge before Ajit's untimely passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:03 IST
NCP Merger Plans Halted After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise
Jayant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil has officially ruled out the merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party. This announcement follows the tragic death of NCP chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, which halted ongoing talks for reunification.

The talks were initially spearheaded by Ajit, who was leading discussions between the factions. Jayant Patil stated that the merger is no longer a consideration, as these discussions ceased following Ajit's passing. This news arrives amidst the political maneuvering for the lone Rajya Sabha seat the opposition hopes to contest in Maharashtra.

Prior to the accident, the merger process had been under development for four months, as confirmed by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Unfortunately, the tragic event cast uncertainty over the merger's future, leaving political alliances and strategies in a state of adjustment.

TRENDING

1

IIFCL to Fuel Infrastructure Growth with $1.6 Billion Global Fundraising

 India
2
UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

 United Kingdom
3
Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

 Global
4
QatarEnergy's Force Majeure Amid Rising Tensions

QatarEnergy's Force Majeure Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026