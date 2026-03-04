NCP Merger Plans Halted After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Demise

Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil has officially ruled out the merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party. This announcement follows the tragic death of NCP chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, which halted ongoing talks for reunification.

The talks were initially spearheaded by Ajit, who was leading discussions between the factions. Jayant Patil stated that the merger is no longer a consideration, as these discussions ceased following Ajit's passing. This news arrives amidst the political maneuvering for the lone Rajya Sabha seat the opposition hopes to contest in Maharashtra.

Prior to the accident, the merger process had been under development for four months, as confirmed by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Unfortunately, the tragic event cast uncertainty over the merger's future, leaving political alliances and strategies in a state of adjustment.