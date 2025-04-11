Left Menu

Iconic Media Giants Team Up for 'Dhamaal 4'

Sri Adhikari Brothers partners with Inder Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti Films to produce 'Dhamaal 4', the next installment in the popular franchise. Known for innovative media ventures, the Brothers aim to leverage their expertise in content creation to deliver a new comedic hit with this collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:19 IST
Iconic Media Giants Team Up for 'Dhamaal 4'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark collaboration, Sri Adhikari Brothers, the iconic media pioneers, have joined forces with the esteemed Inder Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti Films to bring fans the much-anticipated 'Dhamaal 4'. This partnership promises to infuse fresh humor into the beloved series, enhancing the legacy of its comedic predecessors.

Sri Adhikari Brothers have been at the forefront of Indian media for over four decades, expanding into diverse segments such as broadcasting, digital media, film production, and more. They have successfully launched seven broadcasting channels and produced numerous films, boasting a vast content library of over 6,000 hours.

Markand Adhikari expressed enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "We are thrilled to align with Maruti Film International for multiple projects, including 'Dhamaal 4', and are optimistic about the success this collaboration will bring in the coming years."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025