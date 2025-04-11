Iconic Media Giants Team Up for 'Dhamaal 4'

In a landmark collaboration, Sri Adhikari Brothers, the iconic media pioneers, have joined forces with the esteemed Inder Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti Films to bring fans the much-anticipated 'Dhamaal 4'. This partnership promises to infuse fresh humor into the beloved series, enhancing the legacy of its comedic predecessors.

Sri Adhikari Brothers have been at the forefront of Indian media for over four decades, expanding into diverse segments such as broadcasting, digital media, film production, and more. They have successfully launched seven broadcasting channels and produced numerous films, boasting a vast content library of over 6,000 hours.

Markand Adhikari expressed enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "We are thrilled to align with Maruti Film International for multiple projects, including 'Dhamaal 4', and are optimistic about the success this collaboration will bring in the coming years."

