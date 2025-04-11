Tragic Losses: Unnatural Deaths of Students in Odisha

Odisha's educational community is mourning following the tragic deaths of three college students, reported to have died under unnatural circumstances. The state's police have confirmed the incidents occurred in the past week.

On Thursday evening, Saswati Bhoi, a final year BTech student from VSSUT, Burla, lost her life in the Hirakud Dam reservoir. Bhoi reportedly slipped into deep waters while violating a ban on bathing at the location.

Separate incidents involved Sritam Pradhan, an MBBS student, who drowned in the Derejang Dam, and Sandeep Lenka, a BTech student, found dead in his hostel. Authorities are investigating these tragedies, raising concerns about student safety.

