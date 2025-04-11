Left Menu

Tragic Losses: Unnatural Deaths of Students in Odisha

Three college students in Odisha, identified as Saswati Bhoi, Sritam Pradhan, and Sandeep Lenka, succumbed to unnatural deaths. Two drowned in dam reservoirs violating bans, while one was found hanging in a hostel room. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Updated: 11-04-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's educational community is mourning following the tragic deaths of three college students, reported to have died under unnatural circumstances. The state's police have confirmed the incidents occurred in the past week.

On Thursday evening, Saswati Bhoi, a final year BTech student from VSSUT, Burla, lost her life in the Hirakud Dam reservoir. Bhoi reportedly slipped into deep waters while violating a ban on bathing at the location.

Separate incidents involved Sritam Pradhan, an MBBS student, who drowned in the Derejang Dam, and Sandeep Lenka, a BTech student, found dead in his hostel. Authorities are investigating these tragedies, raising concerns about student safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

