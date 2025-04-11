Kathryn Newton Takes On New Challenge with 'Just One Day' Series

Kathryn Newton, widely recognized for her role in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', is gearing up to both star in and produce the upcoming Amazon series 'Just One Day'. The series, which has been reported by Deadline, draws inspiration from the Young Adult novels by Gayle Forman, comprising two books and a follow-up novella. Esteemed producers Sherri Cooper and Jennifer Levin are set to adapt and create the series.

The first book, published in 2013, chronicles the journey of Allyson Healey during her European tour post-graduation. Allyson, who leads a structured life, meets Willem, a free-spirited actor, in Europe. This serendipitous meeting prompts Allyson to say yes to a spontaneous trip to Paris, marking the start of a day filled with risks and romance. Despite their connection, unforeseen circumstances drive them apart, leaving Allyson struggling to adjust to college life as she can't shake off Willem's memory. The sequel, published in 2014, presents the story from Willem's perspective. The series has been a global success, sold in 19 territories with nearly one million copies.

Kathryn Newton, who gained significant attention for her role in 'Ant-Man,' shares inspiration from mentors like Paul Rudd. Recalling advice from Rudd, she said, "Paul Rudd told me not to hold back when I started Ant-Man." Such advice, Newton shared, is invaluable in fast-paced fields like showbiz. Rising to fame with her role in 'Paranormal Activity 4', Newton has established a diverse career with significant roles in 'Big Little Lies' and 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu'. (ANI)

