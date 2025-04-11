BJP MP Bhosale's Controversial Claims on Women's Education Roots

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale stirred controversy with his claim that Satara ruler Pratapsinh Bhosale pioneered women's education in India before Mahatma Phule emulated these efforts. Bhosale, speaking at Phule Wada on Mahatma Phule's birth anniversary, emphasized the visionary contributions of Pratapsinh in the field of women's education.

The remarks sparked sharp criticism from the opposition Congress, which accused Bhosale of distorting history. Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal condemned the statement, affirming that Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule were the true pioneers, starting the first school for girls in Pune in 1848.

Amid the political uproar, the historical contributions of the Phules and their role in preserving Shivaji Maharaj's legacy were highlighted, underlining the pride associated with their efforts in advancing education and social reform.

