Fashion Diplomacy: Israeli Diplomat's Stylish Ramp Walk in India

Guy Nir from the Israel Embassy in India used fashion as a diplomatic tool by participating in a fashion event in Delhi. Embracing Indian attire, Nir highlighted cultural diplomacy's stylish side. Previously, he and fellow diplomats celebrated India's diversity by showcasing traditional outfits on Republic Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:39 IST
Guy Nir Israeli Embassy India spokesperson (Image Source: X/@GuyNirIL). Image Credit: ANI
Spokesperson for the Israel Embassy in India, Guy Nir, recently spotlighted the concept of 'Fashion Diplomacy' by participating in a fashion event in New Delhi. Recollecting his ramp walk, Nir shared images where he was adorned in a printed dhoti, juxtaposed with a sleek black blazer and a white T-shirt.

Expressing his emotions, Nir stated, "From nervous steps to confident strides -- what a moment! Stumbled upon this photo of my ramp walk at the @TaleofaTrend event in #Delhi. Who knew diplomacy could be this stylish? #FashionDiplomacy," via social media platform X. This striking act isn't Nir's first encounter with Indian fashion. On Republic Day the previous year, he and a team of Israeli diplomats marked the occasion by flaunting traditional attire from various Indian states.

The diplomats, leading a heartfelt initiative, expressed their well-wishes in the regional languages corresponding to their chosen garments, celebrating India's unity amidst diversity. This chapter of camaraderie saw them not only blending with Indian culture respectfully but also immersing in friendly interactions with the public. Nir, opting for a Himachali look, underscored the personal engagement of foreign diplomats with India's colorful, cultural fabric. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

