Farewell to the Green Crusader: Ramaiah's Legacy Lives On

Daripalli Ramaiah, the celebrated 'Vanajeevi' and green crusader, passed away in Khammam district, Telangana, at the age of 87, after a heart attack. Renowned for planting over one crore saplings, Ramaiah was honored with the Padma Shri in 2017 for his contributions to environmental conservation.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep condolences, hailing Ramaiah's demise as an irreparable loss. Reddy noted Ramaiah's steadfast belief that humanity's survival is inextricably linked to nature's preservation. His commitment to environmentalism inspired countless individuals to contribute to the cause.

Prominent leaders, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as well as BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, paid tribute to Ramaiah. His life stands as a beacon of environmental stewardship, offering future generations a model of dedication and influence in conserving the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)