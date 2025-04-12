Phule: Film Faces Delays Amid Controversy Over Brahmin Representation

The release of the film 'Phule', a biopic based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule, has been postponed due to controversy. Despite the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granting it a 'U' certificate, objections from the Brahmin community regarding negative portrayals led to the delay.

Ananth Mahadevan, the film's director, clarified that the delay was not due to censor board amendments but rather concerns raised by the Brahmin community. Mahadevan emphasized that the film is intended to educate and inspire, suggesting that the objections stemmed from misunderstandings of the film's two-minute trailer, which does not encapsulate the film's full narrative.

The film, originally set to release on April 11, is now scheduled for April 25. The production team aims to resolve the controversy and allow audiences to view the film in its entirety. 'Phule', produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions and distributed by Zee Studios, will be pivotal in showcasing the challenges faced by social reformers in addressing caste discrimination.

