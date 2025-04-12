Farewell to 'Bharat Kumar': Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga
The family of legendary actor Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic roles, performed the final rites by immersing his ashes in the Ganga at Haridwar. Manoj Kumar passed away at 87 due to age-related issues. His sons and family conducted the rituals, seeking peace for his soul.
The family of esteemed actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his memorable roles in patriotic films, bid him a final farewell on Saturday.
They solemnly immersed his ashes in the sacred Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 in a Mumbai hospital, succumbing to age-related complications.
His family, including sons Kunal and Vishal Goswami, participated in the ceremonial rites at Brahma Kund, seeking peace for his departed soul. Kumar's legacy continues, remembered by his family and wife Shashi.
