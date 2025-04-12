Farewell to 'Bharat Kumar': Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga

The family of esteemed actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, affectionately known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his memorable roles in patriotic films, bid him a final farewell on Saturday.

They solemnly immersed his ashes in the sacred Ganga at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 in a Mumbai hospital, succumbing to age-related complications.

His family, including sons Kunal and Vishal Goswami, participated in the ceremonial rites at Brahma Kund, seeking peace for his departed soul. Kumar's legacy continues, remembered by his family and wife Shashi.

(With inputs from agencies.)