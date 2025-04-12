Purabi Dairy's Ambitious Expansion Across Northeast India

WAMUL, known for its brand Purabi Dairy, is set to significantly expand its operations by establishing four new milk processing units. This strategic move, expected to unfold over the next few years, was announced by company officials this Saturday.

Currently, Purabi Dairy operates a major processing unit in Guwahati, the largest in the Northeast, and a smaller one at Dhemaji. The managing director, Sameer Kumar Parida, highlighted the recent takeover of a unit in Silchar, marking the third processing facility for the cooperative, which will be functional by September or October.

The addition of processing units in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, and Silchar aims to extend the market reach of Purabi's products. The NEDFL, a collaborative venture with the National Dairy Development Board and the Assam government, is optimistic about the venture helping them expand product availability across neighboring states, enhancing current sales, and breaking into new markets.

