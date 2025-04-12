Left Menu

Eminent Kathak Dancer Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away

Kumudini Lakhia, a revered Kathak dancer renowned for her innovative approach to the art form, has passed away at the age of 95 in Ahmedabad. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences, honoring Lakhia's transformative impact on Kathak and her dedication through the Kadamb Centre for Dance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:03 IST
Eminent Kathak Dancer Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Kumudini Lakhia, a distinguished Kathak dancer celebrated for her pioneering contributions, died on Saturday at her home in Ahmedabad. She was 95. President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute, acknowledging her enduring influence on the performing arts.

Lakhia, who founded the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music in 1964, was a recipient of prestigious awards including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. She was instrumental in mentoring numerous students and reinterpreting Kathak for contemporary audiences.

Lakhia had been battling age-related ailments for the past three months. The news of her passing was confirmed by Parul Thakore, administrator of her dance school. Her legacy in the field of performing arts will continue to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025