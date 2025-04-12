Eminent Kathak Dancer Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away

Kumudini Lakhia, a distinguished Kathak dancer celebrated for her pioneering contributions, died on Saturday at her home in Ahmedabad. She was 95. President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute, acknowledging her enduring influence on the performing arts.

Lakhia, who founded the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music in 1964, was a recipient of prestigious awards including the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. She was instrumental in mentoring numerous students and reinterpreting Kathak for contemporary audiences.

Lakhia had been battling age-related ailments for the past three months. The news of her passing was confirmed by Parul Thakore, administrator of her dance school. Her legacy in the field of performing arts will continue to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)