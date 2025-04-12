Left Menu

Celebrating Baisakhi: A Tribute to Tradition and Prosperity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended greetings to residents for Baisakhi, a festival symbolizing agricultural traditions and cultural heritage. He noted the historical significance of the day, as it marks the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh, and wished for prosperity and happiness for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 21:31 IST
Celebrating Baisakhi: A Tribute to Tradition and Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a heartfelt message to the people of the state in anticipation of the Baisakhi celebrations. The Chief Minister highlighted the festival as an emblem of the nation's agrarian heritage and cultural richness.

Adityanath underscored the historical significance of Baisakhi, marking the creation of the Khalsa Panth by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh. He noted its celebration across diverse regions of India, symbolizing the onset of the new year in various cultural contexts.

In his statement, the Chief Minister expressed his wishes for the festival to usher in prosperity and joy for all households, reaffirming the unifying spirit of Baisakhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025