Celebrating Baisakhi: A Tribute to Tradition and Prosperity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a heartfelt message to the people of the state in anticipation of the Baisakhi celebrations. The Chief Minister highlighted the festival as an emblem of the nation's agrarian heritage and cultural richness.

Adityanath underscored the historical significance of Baisakhi, marking the creation of the Khalsa Panth by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh. He noted its celebration across diverse regions of India, symbolizing the onset of the new year in various cultural contexts.

In his statement, the Chief Minister expressed his wishes for the festival to usher in prosperity and joy for all households, reaffirming the unifying spirit of Baisakhi.

