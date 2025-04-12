Controversy Brews Over Compensatory Afforestation in Haryana for Great Nicobar Project
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the compensatory afforestation plan in Haryana for the Great Nicobar Island Development Project. He points out the project's ecological irrationality and the state government's auction of 25% of the afforestation land for mining, terming it an environmental disaster.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed serious concerns over the compensatory afforestation initiative in Haryana, related to the Great Nicobar Island Development Project. He questioned the project's environmental legitimacy, given the significant climatic differences between Haryana and Nicobar, arguing that it undermines biodiversity conservation.
Ramesh, a former Union environment minister, highlighted that the scheme—intended to offset forest land diversion in Great Nicobar—fails to make ecological sense. He argued that replacing old-growth forests with new plantations cannot compensate for the loss of natural habitats, making this exercise a mere bureaucratic formality.
Further criticizing the Haryana government's decision, he revealed that 25% of the afforestation-designated land was auctioned for mining purposes. Ramesh warned that this not only complicates the overall compensatory effort but also risks turning the project into a significant environmental debacle for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Change and Coffee Cultivation's Irrigation Revolution
Priest Faces Prison for Principles: A Bold Stand for Climate Change
Brazil Pushes for New 'Climate Change Council' Under UN Framework
Brazil's Bold Proposal: A Climate Change Council for Swift Global Action
India's Pioneering Climate Change Station: A Himalayan Milestone