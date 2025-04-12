Controversy Brews Over Compensatory Afforestation in Haryana for Great Nicobar Project

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed serious concerns over the compensatory afforestation initiative in Haryana, related to the Great Nicobar Island Development Project. He questioned the project's environmental legitimacy, given the significant climatic differences between Haryana and Nicobar, arguing that it undermines biodiversity conservation.

Ramesh, a former Union environment minister, highlighted that the scheme—intended to offset forest land diversion in Great Nicobar—fails to make ecological sense. He argued that replacing old-growth forests with new plantations cannot compensate for the loss of natural habitats, making this exercise a mere bureaucratic formality.

Further criticizing the Haryana government's decision, he revealed that 25% of the afforestation-designated land was auctioned for mining purposes. Ramesh warned that this not only complicates the overall compensatory effort but also risks turning the project into a significant environmental debacle for the region.

