Tensions Rise During Hanuman Jayanti in Guna: Police Maintain Order

Heightened security measures were enacted in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, after a Hanuman Jayanti procession was disrupted by stone pelting, officials reported. The disturbance occurred at around 7:30 pm, leading to prompt action by authorities to restore order.

According to a statement from the local administration, peace was temporarily affected as stones were thrown near a mosque. However, the situation was quickly brought under control by the police and revenue teams.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha confirmed that the area is now peaceful and that law enforcement personnel are actively maintaining order. It was indicated by sources that the conflict arose between two groups during the procession.

