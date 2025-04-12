Left Menu

Tensions Rise During Hanuman Jayanti in Guna: Police Maintain Order

Security was heightened in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, following an incident of stone pelting during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Local authorities swiftly quelled the unrest near a mosque, restoring peace in the area. The police have effectively controlled the situation and urged the public to disregard rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 12-04-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:46 IST
Tensions Rise During Hanuman Jayanti in Guna: Police Maintain Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Heightened security measures were enacted in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, after a Hanuman Jayanti procession was disrupted by stone pelting, officials reported. The disturbance occurred at around 7:30 pm, leading to prompt action by authorities to restore order.

According to a statement from the local administration, peace was temporarily affected as stones were thrown near a mosque. However, the situation was quickly brought under control by the police and revenue teams.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha confirmed that the area is now peaceful and that law enforcement personnel are actively maintaining order. It was indicated by sources that the conflict arose between two groups during the procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

