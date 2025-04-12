Assam Unveils Year-Long Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

The Assam government has unveiled an extensive plan to celebrate the birth centenary of the legendary musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika, commencing on September 8, 2025. Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the year-long tribute will feature events across India, release a comprehensive biography, and a special commemorative coin.

The chief minister emphasized the formation of a 50-member committee, inviting northeastern state leaders to ensure a magnificent celebration. Notable ceremonies are slated for Guwahati and New Delhi, with invitations extended to top national leaders like the prime minister and president.

Besides cultural events, focus also extends to Hazarika's biographical publication, set to become the state's highest printed edition. An array of events will occur in places significant to Hazarika's life, including Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, and Mumbai, underlining his vast influence and enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)