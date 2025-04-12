Mizoram's Commitment to Inclusivity: A New Beginning for the Bru Community

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced the government's decision to build a house-cum-hostel for the Bru community, addressing their long-standing demand. This initiative was revealed during the Boisu festival, a significant New Year celebration for the Brus, signaling the state's commitment to inclusivity and supporting the aspirations of Bru students.

The government has allocated funds for this development at Tanhril, on the outskirts of Aizawl. The event, organized by the Bru Student Association (BSA), was attended by around 1,000 students. Lalduhoma highlighted Mizoram's diverse ethnic makeup and the harmony that different communities have maintained over decades, considering such unity a core aspect of the state's peaceful identity.

The Chief Minister also touched upon the importance of coexistence, condemning discrimination and religious intolerance. Urging for a united effort against drug abuse, he stressed strengthening legal frameworks to combat drug trafficking, aiming for a drug-free Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)