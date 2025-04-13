Patrick Schwarzenegger: Ready for Action with His Legendary Father

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is expressing enthusiasm over the prospect of collaborating with his father, Hollywood stalwart Arnold Schwarzenegger. Patrick's recent performances have bolstered his confidence in the entertainment industry.

The young actor, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, discussed his aspirations in Hollywood with The Hollywood Reporter. He stated, "I definitely want to do an action movie," highlighting his readiness to join forces with his father if the project suits them both.

Patrick achieved a significant milestone with his role in the third season of Mike White's show 'The White Lotus.' Playing Saxon Ratliff, Patrick could relate to his character's experience of living in the shadow of a larger figure, a sentiment familiar to him with his father's fame. Arnold Schwarzenegger remains proud of his son's growing recognition in the industry.

